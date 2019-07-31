Thunderstorm chances increasing for the end of the week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) McLeod Safe Kids used a special thermometer to show people how hot conditions can get inside of a vehicle on Wednesday. According to McLeod, It was their way of raising awareness for National Heatstroke Prevention Day.

McLeod Safe Kids set up their thermometer display at the McLeod Health & Fitness Center off Willwood Drive in Florence. An Injury Prevention Specialist was there to educate people on heatstroke prevention and safety tips.