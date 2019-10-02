Tickets on sale for 150th South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – An annual tradition has hit its 150th year! The South Carolina State Fair is fast approaching.

The fair will be held from October 9th to the 20th at the fairgrounds in Columbia. Tickets are already on sale, you can buy them online or at Circle K Stores in the state.

A new attraction for this year is the 150th Celebration Wheel, a 150 foot tall Ferris Wheel with 36 temperature-regulated gondolas.

There are of course the rides, fair food, a daily circus and so much more fun.

Some of the new foods this year for the fair include the Chili Mac Attack Sundae, which is french fries topped with mac and cheese which is then topped with chili and jalapenos. There is also the Double Dog Corndog, kettle corn, gourmet burgers, and birthday funnel cake.

You can find a full list of attractions and a map of the fairgrounds on the SC State Fair website here.