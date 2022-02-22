Toasty temperatures have truly arrived

A good Tuesday morning everyone! Earlier clouds are trying to hold up right now with most morning temperatures in the lower 60s. A great start if your looking for afternoon warmth.

Good breaks of sunshine will work their way in later today, as highs take another leap! Looks for temps to top out near 70 for the coast, getting just above 75 inland. Wednesday will be similar, but with a further increase in highs, getting to the mid 70s to low 80s. A true taste of spring!

Temperatures will take a little step back on Thursday, but ramp right back up again on Friday. Cooler conditions are in store the further we look into the weekend, with rain showers still slated for Sunday.

TODAY: Breaks of sun, Warm with highs near 70 at the coast to the mid-upper 70s inland.

TONIGHT: Mild and partly clear with lows around 60 degrees, or just below.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.