Tom Brady wins record seventh Super Bowl title as Bucs defeat Chiefs in Tampa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, F.L. (WBTW/AP) – Tom Brady won a record seventh Super Bowl title as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, in Tampa, 31-9. He was also named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

The Buccaneers went in to halftime with a 21-6 lead and never looked back. The former New England Patriots Quarterback threw for 201 yards, and had three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette had 89 yards on 16 carries. Rob Gronkowski, another former Patriots star, had 67 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Chiefs struggled to score many points and keep the Buccaneers from marching down the field on offense throughout the night.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 270 yards, but also threw two interceptions. Travis Kelce finished with 133 receiving yards.

The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl after winning at the age of 68. After the game, Guinness World Records tweeted about the accomplishment.