Tornado warning expired for Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A tornado warning was issued for portions of Robeson County, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington NC.

The warning for Southeastern Robeson County is set to continue through 12:30 p.m.

The warning has also been issued for Northwestern Bladen County in southeastern North Carolina and Northwestern Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina.

Around 12:02 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Boardman, or 13 miles southeast of Lumberton, moving north at 50 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near Bladenboro and Butters around 12:10 p.m. and Smiths, Bladen Community College and Howellsville around 12:20 p.m.

It will be around Tolarsville and Ruskin around 12:25 p.m. and Duart, White Oak, Jerome and Tobermory around 12:30 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dublin, Tar Heel and Orrum, according to NWS.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely, according to the NWS.

