Toxin chemical from hand grenades found in drinking water near Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON, SC (AP) – Recently released federal data shows that more than 16 percent of the drinking water wells tested near Fort Jackson over the past six years have shown contamination from a toxic chemical found in hand grenades used at the military installation to train soldiers.

The State reports in some cases, the pollution levels are high enough to exceed federal safety advisories for RDX – a chemical that can cause seizures and cancer in people from long-term exposure.

Fort Jackson officials say they’ve taken measures to prevent RDX from flowing toward private wells, including treating soil with lime to neutralize the chemical. In addition, the base has supplied bottled water and installed water filtration systems to keep it out of tap water.