Tracking through Tuesday with clouds & isolated showers

Warm & humid weather will continue this week with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorm chances each day. High pressure offshore continues to push moisture into the Carolinas, leading to this situation we can’t break away from. Highs won’t be sweltering with the mugginess through, mainly topping out in the low to mid 80s today.

This weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week, but we’ll gradually get a little more sunshine towards the end of the work week. It will be a little warmer by the end of the week as well, with some inland spots near 90 by Thursday. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with more thunderstorm potential. We could dry out a little on Sunday, but it will not be much cooler.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with spotty rain showers. Highs 84-86 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with stray showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday: Pops of sun, chance of isolated storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.