FLORENCE SC, (WBTW) - Florence police have arrested a woman after three dogs were found chained to the back of a home in the city.

According to Florence Police, Kiki Rochelle Mouzon has been charged with three counts of ill-treatment towards animals. Police say three dogs were found chained up outside a home in the 600 block of Marion Street on July 17 after officers got a call about malnourished animals at the location. The dogs were reported to be in poor condition, with no food or water available to them.