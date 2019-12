MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Northbound Highway 17 Bypass is down to one lane following a crash near Coastal Grand Mall, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD says three vehicles were involved in the crash and that tow trucks are on the scene. Officers in the area are working to get traffic flowing but there are significant delays.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route as officers work to clear the scene.