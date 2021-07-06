Tranquil Tuesday before Elsa impacts!

A good Toasty Tuesday to you all! We’re mostly dry and warm again today, but rain chances increase ahead of Elsa tomorrow. Partly sunny skies will hold today, followed up by an increase in humidity in the afternoon. Wednesday will have a somewhat similar morning, starting off with some sun and clouds changing to the potential for some scattered storms in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase Wednesday night as the remnants of Elsa moves closer to the Carolinas. Elsa will likely move through the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and windy conditions. Elsa will quickly move out Thursday night and take the heavy rain with it. Left in it’s wake could easily be flash flooding issues and isolated wind damage in spots.

Heat and humidity will build into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the 90s with some scattered afternoon storms. Storm chances remain scattered on Sunday and into the start of next week

For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page, where a separate article has been dedicated to the current Tropical Storm.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Sunshine and clouds. Highs: 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance for later day t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.