Tranquil weather week overall!

A good Tuesday my friends! We’re going to stay mostly cloudy and warmer for today, but colder weather will return by mid-week. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60!

Into tonight a mostly dry cold front will move through, and bring colder air in for tomorrow. Temps will be below normal for Wednesday through the weekend, with high temps mostly back to the mid-upper 40s.

It will be very cold Wednesday night with lows dipping into the 20s. Another cold front will bring rain Friday afternoon. If the cold air arrives before moisture leaves Friday night, the rain could briefly change to snow before ending, but that’s not the likely outcome at this time. It will be cold over the weekend, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs 58-60 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 33-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.