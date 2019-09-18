Trinity Behavioral Care relocating all Marion County operations to new facility

MARION, SC (WBTW) – According to officials in Marion, Trinity Behavioral Care will be moving all of its Marion County operations to their new facility, starting Monday.

The new Sen. Kent Williams Recovery Center opened in late July after the previous facility was damaged in Hurricane Florence. On Thursday Trinity will stop providing services at the location on N. Main Street in Marion.

The group helps treat addiction and serves about 1,700 clients each year. Trinity says the new building is called the Kent Williams Center after the Marion State Senator who helped secure funding for the facility.

“We’re seeing more and more of, and starting at such a young age, so that’s why intervention and prevention is so important.” Said Sen. Williams who attended the grand opening event. “So it’s a combination of things here and they do a wonderful job Trinity been around a long time.”

Trinity says the new facility cost nearly two million dollars.

The Marion Health Care Foundation and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services also helped cover the cost.