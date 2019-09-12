Live Now
Tropical depression likely to form as system approaches Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave in the Atlantic appears likely to strengthen into a tropical depression or a tropical storm as it heads toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that there’s a 70 percent chance a disturbance near the Bahamas will turn into a tropical cyclone.

“Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 miles per hour,” the NHC said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

If the system continues to develop, forecasters will issue Potential Cyclone advisories as early as Thursday.

