Tropical Storm Isaias lashes part of the Dominican Republic, forecast track still uncertain

2PM UPDATE: There has been no change to the forecast track or intensity. Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds to portions of the Dominican Republic. The storm is located near latitude 18.9 north, longitude 69.8west. Isaias is moving northwest at 20mph. Current sustain winds at 60mph.

A west northwest motion and decrease in forward motion is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move over Hispaniola through this evening and near the southeast Bahamas by late tonight into early Friday morning. . It’s moving northwestward at 20mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center shows the storm slowly strengthening and bringing life-threatening flash flooding and high winds over Puerto Rico.

Although the storm could reach Florida and the Carolinas, it’s still too early to determine exactly where the storm might hit, as there is “large uncertainty after it leaves the Caribbean,” the NHC said

An upper level trough will pick up the storm and push it to the east throughout the weekend and into early next week. This shift in the track could put the storm closer to the Carolinas early Monday

It is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of the impacts to the Carolinas.