Tropical Storm Isaias lashes Puerto Rico, could make landfall in Florida this weekend

11 a.m. UPDATE: There has been no change to the forecast track or intensity. Tropical Storm Isaias is about 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. It’s moving northwestward at 20mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center shows the storm slowly strengthening and bringing life-threatening flash flooding and high winds over Puerto Rico.

The forecast track shows the system making landfall in Hispaniola and reaching the Bahamas by Friday. As it advances, “interests in Cuba and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system,” the NHC said.

Although the storm could reach Florida and the Carolinas, it’s still too early to determine exactly where the storm might hit, as there is “large uncertainty after it leaves the Caribbean,” the NHC said.

As of 8am Thursday, Isaias has winds of 60mph and is moving NW at 20mph. There is currently no changes to the previous forecast below. The track still remains uncertain as well as the potential intensity. Isaias is forecast to move through the Bahamas and towards Southern Florida by the end of the week into the weekend. From there, Isaias is expected to turn northeast heading up the southeast coast. It’s still too early to determine if we’ll have any impacts here in the Carolinas.

Isaias now has a well defined center and is set to move over Hispaniola today. Max winds are now 60mph but are far from the center. It is forecasted to weaken a little as it moves over the higher terrain but will restrengthen as it moves back over water.

There has been a shift in the forecast track, more to the east of earlier forecast models. Isaias could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Cuba and Florida later this week and this weekend.

An upper level trough will pick up the storm and push it to the east throughout the weekend and into early next week. This shift in the track could put the storm closer to the Carolinas early Monday.

It is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of the impacts to the Carolinas.

UPDATE 11 p.m. 7/29/20 — Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has become Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the National Hurricane Center.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Isaias is currently producing 50 mph wind gusts prompting multiple Tropical Storm watches and warnings throughout the Caribean. It is currently racing to the west-northwest at 20 mph as it is being steered by high pressure to the north.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and intensity of this system as it tracks further to the north and closer to the US.