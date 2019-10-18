Tropical Storm Nestor cancels Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As forecasts show Tropical Storm Nestor tracking to hit the Myrtle Beach area this weekend the city has decided to cancel the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon.

Forecasts show heavy rain and winds in excess of 50mph Sunday morning ahead of the race. This would present a danger to crews setting up for the race, according to a press release from the city. The wind and rain would also likely cause traffic cones and barrels to not stay in place presenting further hazards.

The press release says the city has advised the event organizers and the Chamber of Commerce of the cancellation. The city says there are no options to reschedule it and that no rain date is planned.

Though the Mini Marathon is canceled, the Market Common 5k race is still on for Saturday.