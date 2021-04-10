Two airlines add new nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to 7 cities, ranging from $39 to $69

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two airlines have added nonstop flights to a combined seven cities from Myrtle Beach with special rates ranging from $39 to $69.

Southwest added service from Myrtle Beach with $69 nonstop flights to these six cities beginning in May, available for booking now:

Atlanta, Ga – $69

Baltimore/Washington, MD – $69

Chicago, IL – $79

Columbus, OH – $69

Indianapolis, IN – $69

Nashville, TN – $69

Pittsburgh, PA – $69

Frontier Airlines will now offer non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to these three additional cities beginning in June:



Buffalo, N.Y.

Providence, R.I.

and Portland, Maine

Frontier will offer service between Buffalo and Myrtle Beach twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, starting on June 11. Flights to Providence will begin June 10, and flights to Portland on June 12, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Fares will be offered as low as $39. Frontier’s base fares do not include a refund option, carry-on bag, checked luggage, or seat assignments. The promotional price is valid for travel through Sept. 2.

Plus, United Airlines recently announced new non-stop flights across the country, including service between three additional cities and Myrtle Beach International.

Customers should check each airline for specific itineraries on their desired day of travel, as some nonstop service does not operate every day of the week.

Myrtle Beach is accessible on Southwest Airlines this summer from 50+ cities through same-plane and connecting itineraries.