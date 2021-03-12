Two arrested in connection with guns stolen from Conway gun shop

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department announced Friday night that two people were arrested in connection with a burglary and the theft of weapons at a Conway gun shop.

News13 reported earlier in the week that The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest of anyone responsible for the crime at The Gun Store and Indoor Range on Highway 701.

The names of the individuals arrested have not yet been released but we’re working to learn more information.

