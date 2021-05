MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were arrested Saturday night after a person alleges the suspects fired a weapon at him.

The call came in about 9:30 P.M. Saturday near 27th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

The victim was not injured

An MBPD spokesperson tells News13, officers are looking for evidence now to corroborate the victim’s story.

The names of the people arrested will be released when charges are filed. Count on News13 for updates.