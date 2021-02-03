Two Darlington High School football players to sign letter of intent

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two football players from Darlington High School will be signing their letters of intent on where they will play collegiately.

The signing is taking place on Wednesday, February 3 at Darlington High School’s Media Center inside the main building at 12 p.m. Masks will be required at all times and there will be limited space available due to social distancing.

Malachi Williams, an offensive tackle with two years of playing time at Darlington High, will sign with South Carolina State University. Williams recorded 30 pancake blocks over 15 games for the Falcons to go along with 11 tackles, including two for loss, as a defensive end.

Jose Riviera is an offensive lineman, four-year varsity letterman and team captain. Riviera will be signing with Erskine College. Riviera averaged four pancake blocks per game over his final 15 for the Falcons, recording 60 total in that time.

Both Williams and Riviera participated in the team’s community service initiatives.

