Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Kings Highway and 29th Ave N just before 9 p.m. according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police say two people were struck and are receiving treatment. Both people have non life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the road appeared to be closed around 9 p.m. A Myrtle Beach Fire Department firetruck and an Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance were also on scene.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident. No other details have been provided.

