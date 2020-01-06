Two people injured in Hwy 544 rollover crash

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured in a crash when a vehicle overturned on Highway 544.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday to Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road for a two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles became overturned, according to HCFR. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Two other people signed injury waivers.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.

