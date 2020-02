Two people seriously hurt in Socastee crash (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Socastee on Wednesday night.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, a two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Socastee Boulevard and Luttie Road. The two people had to be cut out of a vehicle.

Multiple lanes are blocked off as of 10:30 p.m.

Please avoid the area of Socastee Boulevard and Luttie Road.



A two-vehicle accident—dispatched at 9:36 p.m.—has @SCDPS_PIO and #HCFR crews on scene, with multiple lanes blocked off.



Two people suffered serious injuries, with extrication tactics required. pic.twitter.com/cFJBm0oy25 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 20, 2020

