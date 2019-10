LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 9 just below Highway 17 in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash happened at around 3:41 Friday and the injuries are considered to be serious.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.