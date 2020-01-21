Unsatisfied KFC employee slammed vehicle into restaurant over paycheck, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to a hit and run at a local KFC restaurant.

Officials said the KFC employee arrived this morning and reacted after he didn’t get the paycheck he thought he was entitled to.

The employee struck the restaurant with his white Ford Explorer.

No one was hurt.

Code Enforcement is coming to look at the restaurant to see if they continue to operate, officials said.

The driver has significant injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

