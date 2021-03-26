Unsettled weather for this weekend with a few isolated storms

The warm weather will continue into the weekend, but we will have the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Another warm day today with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures back into the 70s and 80s. A weak cold front will move through the area in the late afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall to the south on Saturday, and there will not be much of a cool down with some lingering isolated storms.

A stronger cold front will move through late Sunday. It will still be warm Sunday, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be late in the day. Cooler weather returns Monday with plenty of sunshine. A weak storm system may bring a few showers Tuesday. A stronger system will bring a better chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a few isolated storms. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.