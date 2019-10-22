UPS expanding in North Myrtle Beach with 50 new jobs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – UPS is expanding its operations in Horry County constructing a new facility in North Myrtle Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, the new facility will be built in North Myrtle Beach off of Water Tower Road and bring with it 50 new jobs. The new $11 million facility is expected to open in the latter part of 2020. UPS also has a package delivery center in Myrtle Beach.

“Having such a recognized company expand in our state is a credit to South Carolina’s positive business climate and workforce. Congratulations to UPS and we look forward to the company’s continued success,” said SC Secretary of Commerce, Bobby Hitt.

“The expansion of UPS is another awesome win for Horry County. UPS has proven that Horry County is a great place to do business, provide growth and employ qualified workers. UPS is a highly reputable company in Horry County, and we look forward to seeing their continued success,” said Horry County Council Chairman, Johnny Gardner.

“We are excited that UPS is locating its $11 million package operations in our city,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “This is the first commercial addition to the Parkway Group area of our city west of the Waterway. It offers 50 full-time jobs with above-average wages. This is good for our city and good for our county.”