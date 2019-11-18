USC President visits South Florence High School

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) University of South Carolina President Dr. Robert Caslen visited South Florence High School to discuss an education partnership.

The partnership is called ILead which stands for Improvement, Leadership, Education and Development. It’s a program developed through the Carnegie Institute that works with school districts and universities to examine education issues.

“I really want to reach out into our high schools, as a flagship university, to be able to enable them and partner with them and see what we can do to help them increase the path from high students going to higher education,” said Dr.Caslen.

The USC President is visiting districts all throughout the state where he plans to meet with school leaders. Florence School District One was his first stop.

Through the partnership, Students at South Florence get to participate in innovative piano labs, TV communications classes and more.

“It’s really just about choosing pathways and trying to compete with other schools across the nation about what opportunities are being afforded,” said Dr. Richard O’Malley, FSD1 Superintendent.