SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue were called out to a van that caught fire outside a barbershop Thursday night.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called out to 4050 Socastee Blvd. at 11:45 p.m. for a potential commercial structure fire. When they arrived firefighters were able to contain the fire to the van, keeping it from catching the building on fire.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

No one was injured in this fire.