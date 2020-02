LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has released the name of the van driver who died in a crash west of Latta on Wednesday.

Peter Joseph Lowsky, 50, of Raleigh died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon along SC 38, at Meggs Island Road.

Troopers said previously that an 18-wheeler hit a van that was parked on the shoulder of the road, and then the van pulled back into the road in front of the 18-wheeler.

No charges are expected to be filed.