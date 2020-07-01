Vehicle drives into Myrtle Beach building, crews remain on scene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on scene at 700 S Kings Hwy where a vehicle drove into a building.

According to the MBFD, No serious injuries were reported, but crews will remain on scene until it is safe.

People are asked to avoid the area for the safety of both themselves and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

