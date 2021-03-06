Very short comeback of clouds

Happy Saturday my friends! It’s time to dress a bit warmer for the weekend, with clouds pushing back in today. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s this afternoon, but we’ll get there as conditions remain dry. Also, by days end, more breaks of sun will be finding their way through. On Sunday we’re back to the sunshine, but morning temps will be chilly in the low 30s to around 30 in spots. Highs will rebound to the upper mid-50s and continue to rise into the work week.

Monday and Tuesday keeping matching up with the same weather situation, mainly sunny skies, with respective high temps around 60, to the upper 60s.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with some late day clearing. Most highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lows in the lower-mid 30s to around 30.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs averaging in the upper-mid 50s.