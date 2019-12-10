Very warm today followed by much colder air on Wednesday

Temperatures will soar into the 70s today followed by much colder weather Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Late evening it’s possible for an isolated shower, mainly inland. Overnight we’ll see a cold front approaching that will bring a chance for scattered showers in the overnight and early morning. This will drop temperatures into the 40s by early morning. Wednesday afternoon, it’ll be much cooler with highs in the low 50s and slow clearing through the afternoon. It will stay rather cloudy and cool through Friday. A storm system will bring rain Friday into Saturday morning. Sunshine will return Saturday afternoon, with a warm up for the weekend.

Today: partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low 44-48

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and much cooler with some rain. Highs 50-53