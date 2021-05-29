Veterans and volunteers remember the fallen at Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Florence National Cemetery hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday morning after cancelling last year’s event due to the pandemic.

“May our remembrance today of those souls who rest in your arms now demonstrate our honor for their sacrifice,” retired Staff Sgt. Stella Miller said during the opening prayer. The ceremony was held among gravestones decorated by volunteers with American flags. Miller said she was glad people were allowed to take part again.

“We always say that we can play to a party of one, but at the same time it’s always good when you see the numbers grow,” Miller said. “This is an encouraging sign.” A wreath was placed and a moment of silence was observed.

“We call on our men and women in uniform to defeat whatever enemies threaten our republic,” retired Col. Wayne Jackson said, “Let us start a new beginning today by pledging to never forget what they have done for us- giving us 245 years of freedom.” Jackson stressed the importance of the military as part of the country’s COVID-19 response. The ceremony ended with a gun salute and taps by members of the Veterans Honor Guard.