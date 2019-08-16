Victim identified in deadly Lumberton fire

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The body of a person found after a fire at a Lumberton home on Monday has been identified.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Geraldine McKinnon. McKinnon lived in the home that caught fire.

On Monday, just before 7 p.m., Lumberton firefighters were called to the home at 1303 East Street for a house fire. After putting the fire out a body was found inside the home.

Lumberton Police asked the State Bureau of Investigation be brought in to investigate. Such a request is standard practice.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.