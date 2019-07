ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) – Crews are responding after a charter boat called the Hoss Fly has caught fire off the coast of Alabama.

You can see in the video clip plumes of smoke billowing out of the ship.

All passengers safely made it to a center console and are headed back to shore. Capt. Doug with Eagle Express Charters is in radio contact.

Orange Beach and Fairhope Fire Rescue assisted with the scene, as well as some good Samaritan boats.