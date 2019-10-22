Vigil held for slain Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A vigil was held Tuesday evening in honor of Investigator Farrah Turner, who died one year ago today from the injuries she suffered during the 2018 officer ambush in Florence County.

The vigil was held at Timmonsville High School. Dozens of people attended the event, which included a display that showed Turner next to her patrol car with the words, “end of watch”.

Turner was one of the law enforcement officers wounded in the October 3, 2018 ambush in west Florence. She was one of two who died from their injuries. She died on October 22, 2018.





On October 3, 2019, a remembrance ceremony was held to honor those who were wounded or killed in the ambush. That day, every year, was recently declared ‘Heroes Day‘ by Florence County Council.

News13 recently spoke to some of the officers injured in the ambush. Recently, a fundraiser was held to help Turner’s family.

Fred Hopkins, the suspect in the ambush, is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He’s currently in jail awaiting trial.

Authorities say three deputies arranged to speak to Fred’s son, Seth Hopkins, about a criminal sexual assault investigation, when they were ambushed by Fred.