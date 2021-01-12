Virtual learning extended another month in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Virtual learning in Robeson County will continue for at least another month.

At Tuesday night’s Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting, the board unanimously passed Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s recommendation to extend virtual learning for everyone until February 16.

The board will revisit the decision at the Feb. 9 board meeting, according to school district spokesperson Glen Burnette III.

If students were to return to the classroom in mid-February, it would be grades Pre-K through 12th grade an on A/B schedule. But, the district says this is a fluid situation and could change in response to COVID-19 metrics in the county.

You can find additional information on the district’s Facebook page, including a link to a survey regarding upcoming operation plans in the district. It must be filled out by January 23.

Earlier this month, UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton began offering covid-19 vaccinations to Robeson County residents who are 75 years and older.

