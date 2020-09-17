Virtual learning sites overcoming technology challenges

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Some Horry County businesses restructured their buildings to support virtual learning.

Thomas Gymnastics in Carolina Forest is virtual learning site who has staff with education backgrounds guiding daily lessons.

“All the kids are different right now. There’s a different situation for every child,” said Co-Director Jacob Rossignol.

To support multiple devices working at one time, Rossignol says the gym upgraded their internet connection.

“Having as many kids as we have come in we wanted to make sure that they had as fast of Wifi that they possibly could have so they can get logged in with no worries. It actually has gone very well and we haven’t seen that many difficulties other than not having a sign-in for a child or anything like that,” said Rossignol.

During the first week of school, some students were still waiting to get online.

“We had worksheets and things for them to work on, while we waited each day hearing from the Horry County Schools when they would actually begin to start their work,” said Rossignol.

On Thursday most students at Thomas Gymnastics had log-in information and staff was able to help more.

“Every staff member that we have upstairs knows and is well aware of how to get on each of the sites. How to work around if they can’t get into the site. How to reach out to a teacher. How to do anything they might need so a child can excel,” said Rossignol.

Staff says organization is helping and each day gets a little easier.

“This week and every day since that first day we keep getting bigger and bigger strides towards where we want to be,”said Rossignol.