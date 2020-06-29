Visitation policies at Grand Strand Health include mandatory masks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Patients and visitors at Grand Strand Medical center and other Grand Strand Health facilities have updated rules to follow. Starting today, there will still only be one adult visitor for each non-COVID-19 patient. The updated rules also adjust visiting hours and require visitors to wear a mask at all times.

Here’s a complete list of requirements from Grand Strand Health:

To protect their patients, guests and caregivers, Grand Strand Health facilities will continue to allow one adult visitor for each non-COVID-19 patient according to the following updated guidelines.

Hospital Patients

• Visiting hours are from 5:30 am to 8 pm

• Visitors must enter through the Main Entrance off 82nd Parkway

• (1) visitor is allowed for each adult patient

• It must be the same visitor throughout the hospital stay

• (1) visitor may stay overnight with our maternity patients

• (2) parents/guardians may stay overnight with our pediatric patients (under 18)

• No children under the age of 18 are allowed to visit

• No visitors for positive COVID-19 patients or patients waiting for COVID-19 test results

Important things to remember:

• Visitors must wear a mask at all times

• Visitors are not allowed to wear gloves in public areas

• Visitors are not allowed to congregate in common areas and must practice social distancing

Emergency Room Patients

• The ER Entrance off Hwy 17 Bypass is open 24/7 for ER patients

• Visitors should wait in their cars while adult patients are being evaluated

• Once inside a private patient room, (1) visitor may join each adult patient

• It must be the same visitor throughout the stay

• If there is a special reason why you need to stay with your loved one while waiting, please let our screeners know

• No children under the age of 18 are allowed to visit

• No visitors will be allowed for patients who screen positive for COVID-19 symptoms

Important things to remember:

• Visitors must wear a mask at all times, even in private patient room

• Visitors must remain with the patient once inside a private room

For their own safety, visitors with pre-existing health conditions or otherwise considered to be high-risk for COVID-19 are strongly discouraged from visiting.

Staff will continue to pre-screen all visitors (using standard pre-screening questions for COVID-19 and taking a temperature check) and will require everyone to wear masks prior to entering the facility.

Grand Strand Health continues to watch the spread of COVID-19 in the greater community and is frequently assessing the need to put further visitor restrictions in place.