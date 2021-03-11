Waitr and local restaurants partner to help Harvest Hope Food Bank

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Food delivery service Waitr is stepping in and teaming up with local restaurants to support Harvest Hope Food Bank. The pandemic has influenced food banks, pantries and other food organizations as they may experience a massive food shortage in the coming months. For the remainder of March, anytime you use Waitr from select Florence-area restaurants, a portion of every order’s check will be donated to Harvest Hope.

“What we noticed is that food banks are having a shortage right now so how can we help the pandemic is hitting every single end of your stress mentality so if we can take care of their dinner or their breakfast or their lunch, we got them,” Tommy Angeloe, Waitr Marketing Operations Associate says.

Nicole Echols, Executive Director of Harvest Hope Food Bank Pee Dee says a partnership like this will help many.

“We’ve all experienced hunger for a few minutes, for a few hours and know what it means to be hungry just to the next meal but imagine if you woke up today and there aren’t any meals,” Echols says.

Tony Baird owns Raceway Grill in Darlington. It is one of the several restaurants involved in this program. Baird says Waitr helped his business so he’s going to help where he can.

“It expanded our customer base by reaching people we couldn’t normally reach. I think it’s an awesome opportunity for us to ban together with them to assist Harvest Hope,” Baird says.

Waitr has partnered with these area restaurants to help the food bank: Da Massimo Ristorante Italiano, Downtown Southern Funk, Jumpin’ Jʼs, Michael D’s BBQ, Miguel’s Grill, Old Delmae Grill, Qulture Bistro, Rita’s Italian Ice, Roger’s BBQ, Salsa Y Limon Mexican Grill, Vallarta Bar & Grill, Zapatas Grill, 507 Live, Chianti’s Wings and Things (Darlington), and Raceway Grill (Darlington).

These participating restaurants have adjusted their menus to offer discounts on certain food items resulting in cheaper prices for your meal and savings going to those in need. Also, anytime you use the app through March 31, you can get your food delivered free by using the promo code “FLORENCE” with any $9.99 or more purchase.