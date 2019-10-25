‘Waitr’ food delivery app launches Thanksgiving food drive in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The food delivery app Waitr has launched a food drive campaign in Florence ahead of the holidays.

The goal of the campaign is to help families in need by providing them with free Thanksgiving meals. Starting this week when anyone who orders from Waitr the company will make a donation that will go towards buying meals for local families.

These meals will provide relief for families in need.

“It touches them. I’ve worked with the ones in Baton Rouge and the emotions are overwhelming not just for the people that are doing it but for the people that are receiving it as well,” says Kimberly Davis, Waitr’s Marketing Manager for the Florence area.

During Thanksgiving week Waitr will team up with local restaurants to deliver thousands of free, hot meals.