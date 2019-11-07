Warm Again Today Ahead of a Big Cool Down

A strong cold front will move through tonight, bringing much cooler weather for the end of the week. Until this front moves through, it will stay mild. We will warm back into the 70s today with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but the best chance for rain will be throughout the overnight. The rain may linger into early Friday morning, but it will clear quickly as it turns much cooler. Highs Friday will only be in the 50s, and temperatures will fall into the 30s at night. Many places away from the coast will see the first freeze of the season Friday night. A Freeze Watch is in effect from 3am-9am Saturday morning for most inland counties. It will stay cool through the weekend, then warm to near 70 on Monday. Another strong cold front will bring rain Tuesday, then another big cool down Wednesday.

Tomorrow, increasing clouds with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, rain likely, some heavy. Lows 48-52 inland, 54 beaches.

Friday, early morning showers, then clearing and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.