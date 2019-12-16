Warm again tomorrow with showers & storms

The warm weather will continue tonight and tomorrow, then it will be much colder for the rest of the week. Partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the 50s. We will warm back into the 70s tomorrow. It will be breezy with showers and thunderstorms. A strong cold front will move through late tomorrow, bringing in much colder weather for the rest of the week. It will be mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday, but high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, and night time temperatures will dip below freezing. A storm system will pass offshore Saturday into Sunday with a chance for showers.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 55 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 50s.