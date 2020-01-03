Warm and breezy today with late day rain

Much warmer weather will be back today, but there will be a chance for rain coming in late in the day. A warm front will push through the eastern Carolinas this morning, keeping it rather warm to start the day. It will be mostly cloudy and windy today, and also much warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s. A cold front will move in this evening. The chance for showers will arrive late in the day, but the best chance for rain will be overnight into Saturday morning. The rain may linger into the afternoon along the coast. Cooler, drier air will move in over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s, then 50s for Sunday. A cold front Tuesday will bring a slight chance for a shower, and will keep it cool for much of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers late. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, warm and breezy w/scat’d showers. Lows 58-60 inland, 61-63 beaches.

Saturday, mild with rain ending, then clearing late. Highs in the mid 60s.