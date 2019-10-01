Warm and Dry Conditions Continue

The cold front that moved into North Carolina and stalled yesterday is now gone. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday but still remain above average in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll remain dry for the week as temperatures remain 8-12 degrees above average. A cold front will move through the area Friday night with little rain chance but a big cool down for the weekend. Mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the upper 70s for Saturday, low 80s for Sunday.
Today: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy, high: 87-89 Inland, 84 beaches.
Tonight: Mostly clear & warm, low: 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.
Wednesday, Mostly sunny, warm & humid, high: 88-90 Inland, 86 beaches.