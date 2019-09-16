Warm and Humid to Start the Week

Warm, humid weather will continue to start the week, but a big cool down is coming for the second half of the week. High pressure will control our weather for the next couple of days, while Humberto churns safely offshore. The only impact to our area will be rough surf and strong rip currents at the beach. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90 for Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with only a small chance for a thunderstorm and much cooler weather. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s Wednesday through Friday. It will be mostly sunny Thursday through the weekend, with weekend temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.