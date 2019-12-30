Warm and wet start to the week

Temperatures will remain in the 70s to start the week, ahead of a cold front. Showers moved in to the area throughout the overnight and will continue for much of today. Heavy rain early morning will move out and scattered showers will continue into the afternoon. A cold front will push through the area late this afternoon and move off shore this evening. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 70s, then gradually cool down over the next few days. Highs by mid week will be back in the mid to upper 50s then climb back into the 70s by Friday, ahead of another cold front. Rain chances will build throughout the day on Friday and linger into early Saturday morning. Temps will once again slowly fall, into the 50s by Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and late clearing. High: low to mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 40-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Tuesday. Sunny and cooler. High: 60-62