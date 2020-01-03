Warm Friday expected with wind and rain to start the weekend

Much warmer weather will be back tomorrow, but there will be a chance for rain coming in late in the day. A warm front will push through the eastern Carolinas tonight, keeping it rather cloudy and not as cold as last night. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy, and also much warmer with high temperatures in the mid 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. The chance for showers will arrive late in the day, but the best chance for rain will be overnight into Saturday morning. The rain may linger into the afternoon along the coast. Cooler, drier air will move in over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s, then 50s for Sunday. A cold front Tuesday will bring a slight chance for a shower, and will keep it cool for much of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers late. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, mild with rain ending, then clearing late. Highs in the mid 60s.