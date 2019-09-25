Warm & humid end to the week

Warm, humid weather will continue for the end of the week, and through the weekend. Tonight will be warmer than previous nights, with most places staying in the 70s. Some fog is also possible late tonight. High pressure will bring another mostly sunny, warm and humid day tomorrow. A weak cold front will move in on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. The front will have little impact on our weather, as it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. Another front will move through Monday with a chance for showers, and a small cool down to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm with patchy fog. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-90.